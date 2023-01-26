Reporter says Jeff Saturday trying to use media connections to land Colts job

Jeff Saturday remains in the running for the Indianapolis Colts’ head coach job, and he is reportedly trying to work all of his connections to land the position.

Saturday was an analyst at ESPN for several years before the Colts stunned the football world and named him interim head coach. The former center won his first game after taking over for former head coach Frank Reich, but Indy then lost seven straight to close out the season. Despite that, Saturday is expected to have a second interview with the Colts in the near future.

According to Gregg Doyel of The Indianapolis Star, it may be by design that there have been so many reports about Saturday being a top candidate for the Colts job. Saturday has reportedly been trying to use his media connections to boost his chances of being hired by the Colts.

“Since the season ended, Saturday has put on a full-court press with his friends in the media,” Doyel wrote on Thursday. “He’s been especially active with his former colleagues at ESPN, spinning them every which way.”

It is unclear whether Saturday has had success with that approach. Most Colts fans want the team to go in a different direction. If Saturday is hired, it probably will not be because any of his buddies in the media propped him up. He has a close relationship with Colts owner Jim Irsay, who seems to view Saturday as his top candidate.

Saturday played for the Colts from 1999-2011 and won a Super Bowl with the team. He made the Pro Bowl six times and was a fan favorite. That is probably part of the reason Irsay likes him so much, but most people seem to agree that an experienced candidate would be better suited for the job.