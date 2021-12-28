ESPN made funny graphics screw-up to start ‘Monday Night Football’

ESPN got a little thrown off introducing “Monday Night Football” between the Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints.

One of the key stories leading up to the game was New Orleans’ quarterback situation. With both Trevor Siemian and Taysom Hill in COVID protocols, rookie Ian Book had to make the start for the Saints. In addition, coach Sean Payton was returning to the sideline after missing last week’s game due to protocols.

Naturally, ESPN went with the split screen of both Payton and Book at the top of the telecast. There was just one problem: they didn’t quite get the chyron right.

Well, not quite, although the Saints might have been getting close to having to use Payton at quarterback Monday night.

The Saints have not been shy about roasting people for what they put on TV during their games. Maybe we’ll hear about this one later.