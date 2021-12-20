Saints hilariously roast ‘Sunday Night Football’ crew after upset win

The New Orleans Saints were more than happy to ratio NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” crew after upsetting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Saints were victorious over the Bucs in Week 15, pulling off a feat that no one had achieved against a Tom Brady-led team in a very long time.

Afterwards the Saints tweeted a video at “Sunday Night Football,” exposing them for almost unanimously choosing Tampa Bay to win before the game. Jac Collinsworth, Rodney Harrison, Snoop Dogg, Mike Florio, Chris Simms, Maria Taylor, and Tony Dungy all picked the Bucs. The Saints added clown imagery and honking sound effects over footage of their predictions. Former Saints star Drew Brees was the only analyst to pick New Orleans to win. He got a crown and applause sound effects in the video.

You know we had to do it @SNFonNBC 🤷😏 pic.twitter.com/r5S16yud78 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 20, 2021

The Saints were massive 11-point underdogs heading into the game, but they still managed to get the win, their seventh straight regular season victory over the Bucs. This is also not the first time this year that “Sunday Night Football” has gone a bit left for NBC.