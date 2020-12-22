ESPN shows no love to Patriots in MNF promo for Bills game

Whoever thought the time would come that ESPN would tease a “Monday Night Football” game between the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills where New England wasn’t the top attraction? In 2020, that became the case.

During the Week 15 Monday night game between the Steelers and Bengals, ESPN ran a promo for the following week’s game between the Pats and Bills. The promo was filled with nothing but highlights for the Bills. There was nothing for the Patriots.

ESPN didn't even bother adding Patriot highlights pic.twitter.com/6af0MGYjog — . (@RespectDaBeard1) December 22, 2020

The Bills are 11-3 and one of the best teams in the AFC this year. Their quarterback Josh Allen is an MVP contender. The Patriots meanwhile are 6-8, have been eliminated from the playoffs, and they’re not as glamorous (or villainous) without Tom Brady.

The Pats have gone 34-5 against the Bills since 2001, but Buffalo won the first meeting between the teams this season. The tide may be turning in the rivalry, at least temporarily. That means Brandon Beane may be able to change his tune soon.