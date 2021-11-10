ESPN’s Steve Levy apologizes to Najee Harris over incorrect report

ESPN’s Steve Levy is apologizing to Najee Harris for sharing some bad info about the Pittsburgh Steelers running back during “Monday Night Football.”

Levy, who was on the call for Pittsburgh’s game against the Chicago Bears, said in the first quarter that Harris spent the first few months in college at Alabama sleeping on the floor despite his full-ride scholarship. Levy added that Harris was supposedly more comfortable doing so.

The rookie Harris challenged that assertion after the game, tweeting, “Bra I ain’t sleep on no dam floor in college. I slept on my bed.”

On Tuesday, Levy publicly apologized to Harris for the on-air whiff.

“I got this part wrong Najee, my mistake,” he tweeted. “Your story is inspirational & mission to positively impact is admirable.”

Levy added that he would be donating to Harris’ charity, Da’Bigger Picture Foundation. The charity is centered around “assisting underserved families in reaching their potential and goals.”

It is likely that Levy was thinking of Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, another ex-Alabama star who told Bleacher Report in 2018 that he slept on his dorm room floor during his first few months at the university.

Credit to Levy for turning the gaffe into a positive. But this is not the first time that an ESPN host has looked a fool on the air this year.

Photo: Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) warms up before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports