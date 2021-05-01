ESPN’s Paul Finebaum accuses Bill Belichick of ‘getting lazy’

ESPN college football personality Paul Finebaum delivered quite the hot take on Bill Belichick.

Finebaum was a guest on an ESPN Radio program on Friday morning. He talked about Belichick, who extended his trust in Nick Saban by drafting former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones in the first round on Thursday.

Finebaum said he thinks Jones is a “very good quarterback,” but he also accused Belichick of “getting lazy.”

“I’m also a little concerned with this rather lazy, ‘Well, Bill Belichick knows what he’s doing!’ Um, really? Have you guys watched the New England Patriots in the last couple of years? … He’s made some dubious coaching hires, starting with his son. He’s made some disastrous draft picks,” Finebaum said.

“I’m more concerned for Bill Belichick’s future in New England than I am Mac Jones’ future in New England. Because I see a coach who was a perfectionist, who did everything right all those years, who was untouchable, and I see him getting lazy late in his career.

“Nick Saban has never changed. … He’s still the same guy he was 10 years ago, 15 years ago, 20 years ago. Bill Belichick is not!”

That is quite a hot take from Finebaum. Belichick has one 7-9 season and now all of a sudden he’s lazy? Give me a break. The guy has had his issues drafting at times, but that didn’t stop him from winning.

We’ll see how he does the next few years. But if he doesn’t do well, it won’t be due to laziness, but more likely because he doesn’t have Tom Brady anymore.

Maybe one day Finebaum will end up apologizing for this take like he did with Lane Kiffin.