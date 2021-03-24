Lane Kiffin calls out Paul Finebaum for getting him fired with ‘Miley Cyrus’ comment

Lane Kiffin joined Paul Finebaum’s show on Monday, and he used the opportunity to remind the host of their sore past. Namely, Kiffin still believes Finebaum played a role in his firing from USC.

Kiffin said during the appearance that Finebaum got him fired by comparing him to Miley Cyrus.

“You still owe me because you did get me fired at USC that Saturday morning by saying I am the Miley Cyrus of college football,” Kiffin said.

Finebaum owned the 2013 remark and admitted he was trying to make a name for himself.

“For those of you who didn’t see this, I’m blushing even beyond the normal blush of makeup,” Finebaum said. “I said that on ‘College Gameday.’ It was my first year at ESPN, and coach, I was trying to make a name for myself. And unfortunately, you just happened to be the next victim. I do feel badly about that.”

Kiffin also needled Finebaum about still having something against him for leaving Tennessee after one season.

Kiffin is a pretty straight shooter, so it’s not too surprising that he brought this up on Finebaum’s show. It’s also not surprising that he brought up his USC firing. He has shown us many times over the last few years that he still is not over what happened. If you got fired on an airport tarmac after a road loss, you’d probably be bitter about it too.

Ole Miss fans! It’s time to jump aboard the Lane Train! This Lane Train shirt is a perfect gift for you or a friend – you can buy it here.