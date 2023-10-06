Evan Neal backtracks on comments ripping Giants fans

New York Giants offensive lineman Evan Neal had some pointed comments for fans criticizing his recent play. Now, the 23-year-old wishes he could take those comments back.

Neal and the Giants were subjected to a smattering of boos during their 24-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The scene prompted Neal to go after the character of said fans after the game. Neal also called for fans to “boo louder” next time around.

It did not take long for Neal to have a change of heart. Giants head coach Brian Daboll spoke to Neal about his comments. Neal, in turn, expressed his regret following Giants practice on Thursday.

“I’m remorseful,” Neal said in the locker room, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN. “I definitely could have used a better choice of words. Coming from humble beginnings myself, I never wanted to belittle anyone, regardless of their financial status or occupation. So I really wanted to apologize for what I said.”

Neal has not had the breakout sophomore seasons fans were hoping for. The top-10 pick from the 2022 NFL Draft has gone viral on social media for bewildering blocking techniques.

Given the sorry state of the Giants, it’s hard to blame fans for letting their frustrations known. The Giants made the playoffs last year with their 9-7 record, but have started off 1-3 this season with a league-worst -76 point differential.