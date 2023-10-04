Giants OL rips fans for booing during embarrassing loss

New York Giants offensive lineman Evan Neal had some very harsh comments about the team’s fans after Monday’s ugly loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Neal was dismissive of the booing the Giants received at various points during Monday’s 24-3 loss. He dismissed the critics as “fair-weather” and told them to “boo louder,” and did not even stop there.

“Why would a lion concern himself with the opinion of a sheep?” Neal told reporters, via Darryl Slater of NJ Advance Media. “The person that’s commenting on my performance, what does he do? Flip hot dogs and hamburgers somewhere?”

Neal certainly is not going to win any fans talking like this, with comments that could be described as tone-deaf at best. After all, quarterback Daniel Jones was sacked ten times Monday, and as right tackle, Neal certainly had a hand in that. He was the seventh overall pick in the 2022 Draft, so he should be an anchor for the line, but his play this season has not exactly been elite. It does not take an expert fan to figure that out.

If Neal does not want to hear criticism from fans, perhaps he would be more receptive to hearing it from an NFL legend who had plenty to say about Monday’s performance.