Video: Everson Griffen fired up in first message to Cowboys fans

The Dallas Cowboys’ newest signing is fired up about joining the team.

Everson Griffen appeared in a video published by the Cowboys’ Twitter account on Thursday. Griffen was full of energy and talked about his excitement regarding the pursuit of a Super Bowl.

“Cowboy Nation, I’m here baby, EG! I’m excited to be with my teammates. I’m excited about this new journey. I’m excited about working towards getting this championship. It’s that time to grind, it’s that time to learn. It’s that time to go get it. Cowboy Nation, can’t wait! Let’s go, let’s go!” Griffin said.

The Cowboys signed Griffen to a one-year, $6 million deal on Wednesday. The 32-year-old had 41 tackles and eight sacks in 15 games for the Vikings last season and has 74.5 sacks in his career. This will be his first season with a team other than Minnesota.