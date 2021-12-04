Everson Griffen makes first statement since troubling incident at home

Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Everson Griffen on Friday issued his first public statement since a troubling incident at his home in November.

In a message posted to Instagram, Griffen said he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, and wants to be “an advocate for mental health.”

“It’s true I am bipolar,” Griffen wrote. “I will embrace it and I will be an advocate for mental health. I been running from it a long time. I’m not ashamed of it anymore. It all started when my mother passed away. Went into a dark place, thought I was great for many years. I promise this time I will do everything the experts say. I love my family and I miss my friends. Thank you for all the love and support, but most of all thank you for all the prayers.”

Griffen posted a series of alarming messages on social media on Nov. 24. Later that day, he refused to leave his house after police and mental health professionals were dispatched, and claimed someone was inside with him and trying to harm him. The situation was ultimately resolved safely.

The 33-year-old defensive lineman has spent the bulk of his career with Vikings, and has accumulated 85.5 total sacks. He had collected five sacks in nine games so far in 2021, and is currently on the non-football injured list.

Photo: Dec 30, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen (97) during a game between the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports