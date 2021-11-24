Police say Everson Griffen refuses to come out of house

Police were called to the home of Everson Griffen on Wednesday morning after the Minnesota Vikings star shared some disturbing posts on social media, and the situation was not resolved quickly.

The Vikings issued a statement saying they had dispatched team representatives and mental health professionals to Griffen’s home. Shortly after that, the Minnetrista Police Department offered an update on the situation and said Griffen was refusing to come out of his house.

Griffen called police at 3 a.m. and said someone was inside his home and wanted to harm him. However, Minnetrista Police said they were confident there was no intruder and that Griffen was inside the home alone. He also told police he fired a gun but that no one was injured. You can read the full release below:

As it says in the release, he is still at his home and this is an active situation. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) November 24, 2021

Griffen was still refusing to come out of his house as of shortly after noon EST on Wednesday, according to police.

Concerns were raised about Griffen following his troubling social media activity early Wednesday morning. The 33-year-old shared some screenshots of a text conversation between him and his agent in which Griffen asked for help and said “people are trying to kill me.” He also posted a video in which he was waving a gun around. You can see the posts here.

Griffen has struggled with mental health issues in the past. In 2018, he tried to break into a teammate’s home and escaped an ambulance when taken into custody. Griffen’s agent later said Griffen was not diagnosed with a serious mental health issue and that the incident was a result of stress.

Photo: Dec 30, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen (97) during a game between the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports