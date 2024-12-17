Everyone said the same thing about Falcons-Raiders MNF game

Pro football fans probably won’t be telling their grandkids about Monday’s Atlanta Falcons-Las Vegas Raiders matchup.

The Falcons beat the Raiders 15-9 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, N.V. The two teams were separated by just one score, but the game itself was not exactly pretty.

Atlanta opened the scoring with a first quarter touchdown to go up 7-0. It ended up being the lone end zone score throughout the entire game as both teams put on an exhibition on offensive incompetence.

The two teams combined for 10 punts and 3 interceptions thrown. There was also a safety, a blocked punt, and a missed field goal to complete the bingo card of offensive ineptitude.

Fans on X could not resist clowning both teams for stinking up the field on national television. A few even called it one of the worst games ever played.

This Falcons/Raiders game right now pic.twitter.com/3uoCvfcQGs — Exceed (@TBExceed) December 17, 2024

This Raiders Falcons game might be the worst NFL game I’ve ever seen — Stank Bastard (@StankBastard) December 17, 2024

Watching Raiders vs Falcons like pic.twitter.com/XOh6AcQ5RB — Kenny King Jr (@KennyKing_Jr) December 17, 2024

Some called watching the Falcons-Raiders game worse than some of life’s most unpleasant experiences.

Having my wisdom teeth pulled was more enjoyable than this Falcons-Raiders game. — Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano) December 17, 2024

Even the game’s announcers did not sound all that interested in the game.

dude this game is so bad that the commentators in this falcons/raiders game aren't even talking about the game they're just talking about shedeur sanders — gerson (@fuckgerson) December 17, 2024

The Raiders have lost 10 straight games and are unequivocally the worst team in the NFL right now. The Falcons have at least been mediocre at 7-7. But Atlanta quarterback Kirk Cousins did not exactly thrill the crowd with his 11/17 passing clip for 112 yards. He at least was able to throw a touchdown, which ended a four-game run of Cousins failing to record a single TD pass.

Thankfully for football fans, the Falcons-Raiders game was not the only contest that was broadcasted on Monday night.