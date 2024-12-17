 Skip to main content
Everyone said the same thing about Falcons-Raiders MNF game

December 16, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Kirk Cousins in a hat

Sep 29, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) walks off the field after a game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Pro football fans probably won’t be telling their grandkids about Monday’s Atlanta Falcons-Las Vegas Raiders matchup.

The Falcons beat the Raiders 15-9 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, N.V. The two teams were separated by just one score, but the game itself was not exactly pretty.

Atlanta opened the scoring with a first quarter touchdown to go up 7-0. It ended up being the lone end zone score throughout the entire game as both teams put on an exhibition on offensive incompetence.

The two teams combined for 10 punts and 3 interceptions thrown. There was also a safety, a blocked punt, and a missed field goal to complete the bingo card of offensive ineptitude.

Fans on X could not resist clowning both teams for stinking up the field on national television. A few even called it one of the worst games ever played.

Some called watching the Falcons-Raiders game worse than some of life’s most unpleasant experiences.

Even the game’s announcers did not sound all that interested in the game.

The Raiders have lost 10 straight games and are unequivocally the worst team in the NFL right now. The Falcons have at least been mediocre at 7-7. But Atlanta quarterback Kirk Cousins did not exactly thrill the crowd with his 11/17 passing clip for 112 yards. He at least was able to throw a touchdown, which ended a four-game run of Cousins failing to record a single TD pass.

Thankfully for football fans, the Falcons-Raiders game was not the only contest that was broadcasted on Monday night.

