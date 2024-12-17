Justin Jefferson had awesome tribute for Randy Moss amid his battle with cancer

Justin Jefferson on Monday showed his support for Randy Moss amid the football legend’s ongoing battle with cancer.

Last week, Moss revealed that he has been in an ongoing battle with bile duct cancer. The Minnesota Vikings showed love for Moss before the team’s Monday night matchup against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.

Moss’ former Vikings teammates Cris Carter and Jake Reed raised Moss’ jersey as they walked onto the field before Monday’s kickoff.

Jefferson also paid homage to Moss during the game. With five minutes left in the first quarter, Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold connected with Jefferson for a touchdown to put Minnesota ahead 10-0.

“We love you, Randy!” said Jefferson while forming a heart with his hands. “That’s for you!”

While it’s still early in his career, Jefferson has looked like Moss’ heir apparent in Minnesota. It’s only fitting that he be the one to give make an in-game gesture for his Vikings predecessor.

Jefferson has tallied a thousand receiving yards in each of his first five NFL seasons. That includes last season, when the 25-year-old recorded 1,074 receiving yards despite playing in just 10 games due to injury.

Jefferson was not the first current player to pay tribute to Moss and he surely won’t be the last.