Ex-Auburn QB Jason Campbell pays respects to late Pat Dye

Former Auburn quarterback Jason Campbell went on Twitter Monday to pay his respects to the late Pat Dye.

Campbell played at Auburn from 2001-2004 and was SEC Player of the Year as a senior in 2004. Dye was the head coach at Auburn from 1981-1992.

Condolences to the Pat Dye family. Coach was always supportive to me during my time at Auburn. I also got to know him personally away from football out on his property during an internship. Coach loved Auburn and Auburn loved him back! RIP coach! — Jason Campbell (@JCam_17) June 2, 2020

Dye died on Monday from kidney and liver failure at the age of 80.

After his career at Auburn, Campbell became a first-round pick by Washington in 2005. He played in the NFL until 2014 and threw for 87 touchdowns and 60 interceptions in his career.