pixel 1
header
Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Ex-Auburn QB Jason Campbell pays respects to late Pat Dye

June 1, 2020
by Larry Brown

Pat Dye

Former Auburn quarterback Jason Campbell went on Twitter Monday to pay his respects to the late Pat Dye.

Campbell played at Auburn from 2001-2004 and was SEC Player of the Year as a senior in 2004. Dye was the head coach at Auburn from 1981-1992.

Dye died on Monday from kidney and liver failure at the age of 80.

After his career at Auburn, Campbell became a first-round pick by Washington in 2005. He played in the NFL until 2014 and threw for 87 touchdowns and 60 interceptions in his career.

Read more LBS stories:

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast

Comments

comments powered by Disqus