Ex-Broncos RB Ronnie Hillman dies at 31

Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman has died after a battle with cancer.

Hillman’s family shared the unfortunate news in an Instagram post on Thursday.

Hillman was 31.

Two of Hillman’s former teammates, Orlando Franklin and Derek Wolfe, had revealed on Tuesday that Hillman was in hospice care as he dealt with a medical condition. Hillman’s family then said in a statement that the ex-Bronco was diagnosed in August with renal medullary carcinoma. The condition is a “rare cancer of the kidney that predominantly afflicts young people of African descent who carry the sickle cell trait, sickle cell disease, or other sickle hemoglobinopathies that can cause sickling of the red blood cells.”

Hillman began treatment in August, but it was unsucccesful.

Hillman was from Long Beach, Calif. and played college ball at San Diego State in 2010 and 2011. He rushed for 3,243 yards and 36 touchdowns in college. He was drafted in the third round No. 67 overall by the Broncos in 2012.

Hillman rushed for 863 yards and 7 touchdowns during the Broncos’ 2015 Super Bowl season. He last played in an NFL game in the 2016 season.

The Broncos also released a touching statement after Hillman’s death: