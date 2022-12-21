Ex-Broncos Super Bowl champion RB in hospice with kidney condition

Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman is in hospice care as he deals with a difficult medical condition.

Hillman’s former teammates, Orlando Franklin and Derek Wolfe, shared the tough news Tuesday on 104.5 The Fan in Denver about the former running back.

#BroncosCountry please pray for Ronnie Hillman he’s in hospice and not doing well. — Orlando Franklin (@OFranklin74) December 20, 2022

Hillman’s family said in a statement that the 31-year-old was diagnosed in August with renal medullary carcinoma. Renal medullary carcinoma “is a rare cancer of the kidney that predominantly afflicts young people of African descent who carry the sickle cell trait, sickle cell disease, or other sickle hemoglobinopathies that can cause sickling of the red blood cells.”

Hillman began treatment in August, but it was unsuccessful.

“As a family, we hope beyond hope, and we have faith that can move mountains. We also understand that God’s will is not always ours; therefore, we as a family subject ourselves to the will of our Almighty God,” the family said in a statement.

“We need your prayers, but we also need your understanding and respect for Ronnie and our family’s privacy at this time.”

Hillman is from Long Beach, Calif. and played college ball at San Diego State in 2010 and 2011. He rushed for 3,243 yards and 36 touchdowns in college. He was drafted in the third round No. 67 overall by the Broncos in 2012.

Hillman rushed for 863 yards and 7 touchdowns during the Broncos’ 2015 Super Bowl season. He last played in an NFL game in the 2016 season.