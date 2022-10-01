 Skip to main content
Ex-Bronco shares where Josh McDaniels went wrong as head coach

October 1, 2022
by Dan Benton

Josh McDaniels

Josh McDaniels may have a football IQ that’s through the roof, but his ability to connect with people on a human level is clearly lacking.

That appears evident now that he’s with the Las Vegas Raiders and was abundantly clear during his time with the Denver Broncos. But just in case anyone needed further proof, retired NFL offensive lineman Tyler Polumbus provided it earlier this week.

In a series of tweets, Polumbus detailed McDaniels’ lacking social skills and broke down how the coach treated grown men like children.

Instead of building players up, McDaniels also made it a routine point to tear them down. In fact, that’s how every single day started for the Broncos.

Even after the 2010 season had concluded and McDaniels knew he was on his way out, he wasn’t able to reel himself in. He shredded the players during their exit interviews — all while calling out upper management.

Ultimately, Polumbus came to the same conclusion many others came to: McDaniels has a brilliant football mind but like many other Bill Belichick disciples, struggles with the human element.

McDaniels has already come under a lot of criticism this year following the Raiders’ 0-3 start and it shows no signs of slowing down.

