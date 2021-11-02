 Skip to main content
Ex-Browns receiver roasted for Odell Beckham comment

November 2, 2021
by Darryn Albert

Odell Beckham Jr warms up

The Internet was definitely not feeling one former Cleveland Browns receiver’s comparison of himself to Odell Beckham Jr. this week.

Retired ex-Pro Bowler Dwayne Bowe responded Tuesday to Odell Beckham Sr’s Instagram post about all the times that Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had missed his son on throws.

“Pop$ They Did me the same way,” commented Bowe on the post.

Bowe’s comment led to a bunch of funny tweets roasting him. Check it out.

Bowe, now 37, had a couple of solid seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. But his 2015 stint in Cleveland was extremely forgettable, as he caught just five passes in seven games and never played in the NFL again after that.

Beckham legitimately used to be the top receiver in the league as well as one of the NFL’s most popular players at any position. That is what has made his fall from relevance so shocking. You definitely could not say the same about Bowe at any point of his career, despite some of his memorable antics. Thus, it was not surprising to see social media light Bowe up for unnecessarily inserting himself into the conversation.

