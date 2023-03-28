Ex-Buccaneers champion WR signs with rival team

One former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver is headed to the other side of the division.

Scotty Miller has agreed to sign with the Atlanta Falcons, according to a report Tuesday by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. It will be a one-year deal for the 25-year-old Miller.

A former sixth-round pick by the Buccaneers, Miller had spent the last four seasons with them. His best year came in 2020 when he caught 33 passes for 501 yards and three touchdowns. That was also the season that Tampa Bay won it all, giving Miller his first career Super Bowl ring.

Miller is a decent possession receiver who can get open in short-yardage situations and go for the occasional deep ball as well. He has also shown an ability to contribute on special teams.

Tom Brady is no longer around to throw Miller the ball, so he will have to settle for a much younger quarterback in Atlanta instead. The Falcons recently confirmed what they plan to do at QB for the 2023 season.