Falcons coach officially confirms team’s starting QB plans

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith on Tuesday confirmed the team’s plans at quarterback.

Smith told reporters from the NFL Annual Meetings in Phoenix, Arizona that they will be going with Desmond Ridder as their starting quarterback. Smith added that the team is optimistic that Ridder will be able to take the next step.

#Falcons coach Arthur Smith said Desmond Ridder is the starting quarterback. “We expect Desmond to take the next step,” Smith said. (He would not comment about Lamar Jackson. “We are going to talk about our own players,” Smith said) pic.twitter.com/9U483xb2qz — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) March 28, 2023

Ridder was a third-round pick by the Falcons last year out of Cincinnati. He saw action in four games after Marcus Mariota hurt his knee.

Ridder passed for 708 yards, 2 touchdowns and no interceptions. The team won their final two games of the season with him as the starter.

“I thought he made significant improvement from each start,” Smith said of Ridder. “We expect him to make another leap this offseason.”

The Falcons have added another option at quarterback. They signed Taylor Heinicke to a two-year deal with $6.3 million guaranteed. The deal could be worth up to $20 million.

Atlanta is also drafting at No. 8 overall next month, so they could still select a quarterback highly to add more competition.

The Falcons have gone 7-10 two years in a row under Smith. Their last winning season came in 2017.