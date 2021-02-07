Travis Kelce: It’s ‘disrespectful’ that Eric Bieniemy is not a head coach

Eric Bieniemy will spend at least another season as an assistant coach with Kansas City Chiefs next year, and Travis Kelce is among those who are outraged that the offensive coordinator has not landed a head coaching job.

Kelce sat down for an interview with CBS prior to the Super Bowl on Sunday, and he was asked about playing for Bieniemy. The star tight end called it “disrespectful” that Bieniemy still is not a head coach in the NFL.

“It’s ridiculous (that) I haven’t seen him turn into a head coach since I’ve been here,” Kelce said. “What he does for this offense is overlooked. I think it’s pretty disrespectful he hasn’t found a head coaching job yet, but I’ll reap the benefit of him being here every single year and we’ll just keep on making the Super Bowl as long as we’ve got him.”

Most people expected Bieniemy to land a head coaching job last offseason, but he remained with the Chiefs. History repeated itself again this year, as all of the head coaching vacancies are now filled.

One of the things working against Bieniemy is that the Chiefs have reached the Super Bowl the last two years. While you’d think that would be a positive thing for interested teams, it also gives him less time to get started at his new job.

Bieniemy was linked to multiple jobs this offseason. Some teams passed him over, but there have also been reports that he is being selective and only wants to leave Kansas City for the perfect opportunity.

Patrick Mahomes was asked recently about Bieniemy being passed over for head coaching jobs, and he shared similar thoughts to Kelce’s.

