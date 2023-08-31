Ex-Cowboys kicker Brett Maher expected to start for new NFL team

Brett Maher is officially set for his redemption song.

The former Dallas Cowboys kicker Maher is finalizing a deal with the Los Angeles Rams, according to multiple reports on Wednesday. Maher had just been waived by the Denver Broncos at this week’s NFL roster deadline after signing with them in July.

The initial 53-man roster announced by the Rams on Tuesday did not have a single kicker on it (longtime Rams kicker Matt Gay left in free agency for the Indianapolis Colts this offseason). That means Maher, whom the Rams were able to observe during joint practices with the Broncos earlier this month, is now the expected starter in Los Angeles.

After being a very dependable kicker throughout the 2022 regular season for the Cowboys (90.6 percent on field goals and 94.3 percent on extra points), Maher had a fright night of a postseason. He missed five extra points in two playoff games for Dallas, a sudden meltdown that was blamed on the yips. While that disaster class contributed to the Cowboys’ decision not to bring back Maher, the Rams are wagering that there won’t be a repeat this year.