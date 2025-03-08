Ex-Giants bust the key to NFL’s QB carousel?

Could former New York Giants bust Daniel Jones be the key that unlocks how the dominoes fall in the NFL’s ongoing quarterback carousel?
As preposterous as that sounds, it may very well be the case.
Following Friday night’s blockbuster trade between the Raiders and Seahawks, which sent Geno Smith to Las Vegas, gears were set in motion across the league. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that if Jones does not stay in Minnesota with the Vikings, who are likely to lose Sam Darnold, they could shift their attention to veteran Aaron Rodgers.
Ironically, that would thrust the Giants into a bidding war and potentially cost them the player who is believed to be their current No. 1 option.
What a tangled web that is being weaved.
The Seahawks are expected to make a strong push for Darnold, while Jones has drawn interest from the Indianapolis Colts. But his potential options may not be limited to the Colts and Vikings, creating an even messier situation.
It’s hard to envision a scenario where Jones’ free agency decision carries so much weight but here we are.
If Giants co-owner John Mara lost sleep over the Saquon Barkley situation, he may never sleep again should Jones cost them Rodgers and leave general manager Joe Schoen dangling high and dry.