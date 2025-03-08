Ex-Giants bust the key to NFL’s QB carousel?

Could former New York Giants bust Daniel Jones be the key that unlocks how the dominoes fall in the NFL’s ongoing quarterback carousel?

As preposterous as that sounds, it may very well be the case.

Following Friday night’s blockbuster trade between the Raiders and Seahawks, which sent Geno Smith to Las Vegas, gears were set in motion across the league. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that if Jones does not stay in Minnesota with the Vikings, who are likely to lose Sam Darnold, they could shift their attention to veteran Aaron Rodgers.

East Rutherford, NJ October 22, 2023. Daniel Jones of the Giants on the sidelines in the second half. Photo credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ironically, that would thrust the Giants into a bidding war and potentially cost them the player who is believed to be their current No. 1 option.

With the Geno Smith trade opening a spot in Seattle, Sam Darnold is not expected to return to the #Vikings, who are now focused on other options they’ve been pursuing in recent weeks, sources tell The Insiders.



Those options include re-signing Daniel Jones, who is mulling… pic.twitter.com/TYhgG9jPhf — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 8, 2025

The QB carousel is spinning!



Could the Seahawks be the ones who pay Sam Darnold? Is Aaron Rodgers in play there? Or could Rodgers go to Minnesota? There might be an opening there if Daniel Jones lands in Indianapolis.



Russell Wilson fits all those places, too.



Stay tuned … https://t.co/gesTnxONGR — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) March 8, 2025

What a tangled web that is being weaved.

The Seahawks are expected to make a strong push for Darnold, while Jones has drawn interest from the Indianapolis Colts. But his potential options may not be limited to the Colts and Vikings, creating an even messier situation.

Daniel Jones has quietly had a strong market. A return to the Vikings can’t be ruled out, with interest from Indianapolis and others still there. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) March 8, 2025

It’s hard to envision a scenario where Jones’ free agency decision carries so much weight but here we are.

If Giants co-owner John Mara lost sleep over the Saquon Barkley situation, he may never sleep again should Jones cost them Rodgers and leave general manager Joe Schoen dangling high and dry.