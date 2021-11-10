Gracelyn Trimble includes text messages, photos of Dalvin Cook allegations

Gracelyn Trimble included text messages and photos of her injuries allegedly suffered during an incident with Dalvin Cook in the lawsuit she filed on Tuesday.

Cook, the star running back for the Minnesota Vikings, is involved in a legal matter with Trimble, who is his ex-girlfriend. Trimble filed a civil suit on Tuesday after being unable to resolve her dispute with Cook out of court.

Cook’s attorneys claim the running back is being extorted by Trimble for millions of dollars and that he was the victim of her domestic abuse. She claims in her lawsuit that she was beat up by Cook upon flying to his home to break up with him for good. You can read the details on each of their claims here.

In her lawsuit, Trimble included a text message exchange between her and Cook that appears to have taken place via Instagram’s direct message feature.

Text message between Vikings Dalvin Cook and ex girlfriend who filed assault complaint against him from alleged November 2020 incident.

“I know what I did can’t be rewind (sic) but I just want you to know I’m sorry I love you so much despite you thinking I don’t or never did but I do! Whatever you need I’m here for you! And if you wanna go to the police I’ll respect that I’ll take my punishment for what I did!” he wrote in one message.

“Dalvin My face is so messed up I probably won’t even get to go see my family for thanksgiving,” Trimble wrote back.

“And I’m sorry for that! But the situation just got out of hand from the jump,” Cook replied.

Cook then asked, “can you come back to me?”

Trimble replied with a photo of her beat up face and also sent a video.

Gracelyn Trimble is 5'5" and alleges the @Vikings Dalvin Cook, 5'10", assaulted and falsely imprisoned her. He claims she attacked him. Here are pictures she filed as exhibits to her Dakota County civil lawsuit. She says she suffered a concussion, cuts and bruises.

Trimble claims she suffered a concussion, cuts and bruises during the incident.

She included photos as part of her evidence.