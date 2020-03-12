pixel 1
header
Thursday, March 12, 2020

Ex-NFL RB Michael Pittman’s family member in coma after contracting coronavirus

March 12, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

The spread of coronavirus has made a major impact on the sports world and beyond, and unfortunately it has left one former NFL player with a family member who is in critical condition.

ESPN’s Jenna Laine reports that former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Michael Pittman has a family member who has contracted coronavirus. The person has been in the hospital since last Thursday and is in a coma.

Unfortunately, situations like that are bound to become more common as coronavirus spreads throughout the United States and the world. While the virus can cause very mild symptoms in some people, it can be fatal for others.

NBA stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell have both tested positive for coronavirus, but all indications have been that they are going to be fine.

Pittman played 10 seasons in the NFL and won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His son Michael is a top wide receiver prospect out of USC, and his other son Mycah is a receiver at Oregon. Here’s hoping the Pittmans’ family member gets the miracle he or she needs.


JOIN THOUSANDS OF SPORTS FANS
Download the LBS app on your iOS device here
Like and Follow LBS on Facebook here
Follow on Twitter for all our stories here

Read more LBS stories:

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast

Comments

comments powered by Disqus