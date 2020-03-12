Ex-NFL RB Michael Pittman’s family member in coma after contracting coronavirus

The spread of coronavirus has made a major impact on the sports world and beyond, and unfortunately it has left one former NFL player with a family member who is in critical condition.

ESPN’s Jenna Laine reports that former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Michael Pittman has a family member who has contracted coronavirus. The person has been in the hospital since last Thursday and is in a coma.

Former Bucs RB Michael Pittman is asking for prayers right now. With his blessing, I am posting that a family member of his contracted the coronavirus, has been in the hospital since last Thursday and is now in a coma and in critical condition. He said they need a miracle. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) March 12, 2020

Unfortunately, situations like that are bound to become more common as coronavirus spreads throughout the United States and the world. While the virus can cause very mild symptoms in some people, it can be fatal for others.

NBA stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell have both tested positive for coronavirus, but all indications have been that they are going to be fine.

Pittman played 10 seasons in the NFL and won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His son Michael is a top wide receiver prospect out of USC, and his other son Mycah is a receiver at Oregon. Here’s hoping the Pittmans’ family member gets the miracle he or she needs.