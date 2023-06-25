 Skip to main content
Ex-Patriots Super Bowl champion dropped by ESPN

June 24, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Rob Ninkovich in his Patriots helmet

Jul 30, 2016; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Rob Ninkovich (50) leaves the field after training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

A multi-time Super Bowl winner is the latest to get axed by The Worldwide Leader.

Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports reports this week that retired ex-New England Patriots defender Rob Ninkovich will not be brought back by ESPN. Ninkovich’s contract is expiring this summer and won’t be renewed.

The 39-year-old Ninkovich played as an outside linebacker and defensive end, winning two Super Bowls with the Patriots (XLIX and LI) during his 11-season professional career. After he retired, Ninkovich joined ESPN in 2019 as an NFL analyst and had featured on prominent programs like “NFL Live” and “SportsCenter.”

ESPN has made a multitude of cost-cutting moves in recent weeks, particularly in the on-air talent department. The network just cancelled one of their big national radio programs, not very long after parting ways with a longtime television anchor. Now Ninkovich joins the category of cuts as well.

