ESPN cancelling Max Kellerman, Keyshawn Johnson morning show

ESPN is making a big change to its national radio programming.

The network is cancelling the morning radio show hosted by Max Kellerman, Jay Williams and Keyshawn Johnson, the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reported on Wednesday.

Marchand says the move comes ahead of more layoffs expected to hit the network next week.

Though ESPN could find new roles for all three men, Marchand believes Kellerman is in jeopardy of being bought out by the network. The addition of Pat McAfee’s show immediately placed Kellerman on the potential cut list.

ESPN is expected to fill its national morning radio show with more cost-effective hosts.

Johnson reportedly is on an $18 million contract with ESPN. If bought out, he could try out for a role opposite Skip Bayless on FS1’s “Undisputed.” He could otherwise move into more of an NFL-focused role. Likewise, Williams could go back to a more NBA or college basketball-focused role at ESPN.

The Kellerman/Keyshawn/Williams show had been in effect for just under two years.

The cancellation of the show had many fans longing for the days of “Mike & Mike,” which ran from 2000-2017 and was a staple in the mornings on ESPN Radio and TV. The network has had difficulty finding a lasting replacement.