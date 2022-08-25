 Skip to main content
Ex-Peyton Manning teammate makes wild claim

August 25, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Dec 15, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; Former Denver Broncos player Peyton Manning before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Herbert has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL after just two seasons, but is he better than Peyton Manning? One former lineman who played with the Hall of Famer seems to think so, at least on some level.

Ryan Harris, an ex-tackle who is calling preseason games for the Denver Broncos this year, was a guest on Thursday morning’s edition of “The D.A. Show” on CBS Sports Radio. He was asked for his thoughts on the AFC West, and he responded with the highest praise Herbert has probably ever received. Harris, who played with Manning in Denver and Ben Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh, said Herbert is the best quarterback he’s ever seen.

“Justin Herbert is the best quarterback I’ve ever seen, and I played with Peyton Manning and Ben Roethlisberger,” Harris said. “This guy is unbelievable. … I played with Peyton Manning and Ben Roethlisberger and I’m telling you, Justin Herbert is the best quarterback I’ve ever seen. It’s unbelievable what he does. It is something that’s only going to continue to increase. He’s got the most talented arm in the NFL.”

Harris is not the first person to say Herbert has a once-in-a-generation arm. He was almost certainly talking about physical talent alone when he said Herbert is better than Manning and Roethlisberger. Still, that is is bold claim.

Herbert threw for 5,014 yards, 38 touchdowns and 15 interceptions last season. The AFC West is expected to be the most competitive division in football this year, and the former Oregon star is one of the reasons why. While Herbert may not be Peyton Manning, it sounds like he has the work ethic to match his talent.

