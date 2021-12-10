Ex-Redskins rip RG3 over tell-all book

Robert Griffin III recently revealed that he will release a tell-all book about the Washington Redskins next summer, and some of the team’s former players have unloaded on RG3 for the decision.

LaVar Arrington, a three-time Pro Bowler who played for Washington from 2000-2005, called it “kind of a b-tch move” that Griffin is publishing a book. Arrington, who hosts the FOX Sports Radio podcast “2 Pros and a Cup of Joe” with Brady Quinn, called Washington owner Daniel Snyder and “evil dude” and said his career with the team was ruined. However, he feels it is cowardly of Griffin to only speak out after so much about the organization has already been uncovered.

“Why didn’t you do your tell-all three or four years ago?” Arrington asked. “Because you were scared of backlash that you would receive saying what you believed your truth was in a time where you didn’t have all of the stuff that has come out with the cheerleaders, and the emails, and all this stuff that makes it safe for you to be a front-runner of justice. I hate when dudes do b-tch moves to be heroes and you do it in the comfort of knowing people already know what’s going on. Stand up and be a man, do that ‘S’ before now.”

Fred Smoot, who was teammates with Arrington on the Redskins, also blasted Griffin.

“I just don’t know what RG3 was thinking, at what point does this benefit him? At the end of the day, nobody is waiting for RG3’s thoughts about Washington,” Smoot said. “Then he named it ‘Surviving Washington’, was R. Kelly there? Did I miss something? Bobby (RG3) is an irritant, and that’s what Bobby loves to do. Bobby failed at his career in the NFL, let’s be honest, now he wants to bring attention to himself by any means necessary, and that’s why he wrote this book, and I can’t believe somebody is actually going to read it.”

In the book, Griffin promises to explain what happened during the 2012 NFC wildcard game against the Seattle Seahawks. He also accuses Washington of medical mismanagement and claims to have additional details about the sexual harassment allegations that rocked the organization.

Griffin and many other former Washington players probably have plenty to say, but Arrington and Smoot don’t think RG3 is the right person to say it. They won’t be the only ones who question the former first-round pick’s motives.

