Ex-Tom Brady Buccaneers teammate announces his retirement

One of Tom Brady’s former teammates is following him into retirement.

Veteran NFL running back Giovani Bernard announced to social media on Friday that he is retiring from the league after ten seasons. Bernard said that he was leaving the game “humbled by the experiences, relationships, and memories that have shaped me during this time.”

Here is Bernard’s full post.

The 31-year-old Bernard was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2013 and spent the first eight seasons of his career with them (recording over 1,000 yards from scrimmage in each of his first three years). Bernard then signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021 and spent two seasons with them. He rushed for a key touchdown in the team’s 2021 season Wild Card win over the Philadelphia Eagles (the final playoff victory of Brady’s career).

The Bucs strike first! First career playoff touchdown for Giovani Bernard! #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/DbYkXp30hJ — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 16, 2022

Bernard had struggled with hip and ankle injuries in the last couple of years (and also had a major blunder in the playoffs last season). But as a 5-foot-9 running back who made more than $16 million over a ten-year NFL career, Bernard can now retire after a job well done.