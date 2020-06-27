Ex-Redskins star Doug Williams has high praise for Dwayne Haskins

Dwayne Haskins is getting a vote of confidence from a legendary predecessor.

In an appearance this week on 106.7 The Fan, retired Washington Redskins quarterback Doug Williams had some high praise for the 23-year-old Haskins.

“I don’t care who came out this year, last year, there’s not a quarterback that’s come out in the last two years that has the ability – from an arm strength standpoint and arm talent – that Dwayne Haskins has,” he said, per PFT.

“Dwayne can throw with the best of them,” Williams added. “Now mentally, he has to control the other part, and I think he has aligned himself and realized that’s what he has to do and I think that’s what he’s doing. I think at the end of the day, give him the opportunity to do what everybody is doing, and that is to improve upon his game.”

Haskins, who threw for 1,365 yards, seven touchdowns, and seven picks in seven starts as a rookie last season, was the third quarterback drafted in 2019 behind Kyler Murray and Daniel Jones. For the sake of Williams’ comparison, Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, and Justin Herbert were some of the QBs who were selected in this year’s class as well.

For Williams, the former Super Bowl MVP and now senior vice president of player development for Washington, his opinion certainly holds some weight. Haskins is looking extremely ripped and ready to go this offseason too, so he is well on his way to making good on Williams’ belief in him.