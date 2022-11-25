Extent of Von Miller’s knee injury revealed

Buffalo Bills star Von Miller suffered a knee injury during Thursday’s game against the Detroit Lions, but it sounds like he may have avoided the worst-case scenario.

Miller was carted off late in the second quarter and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game. A Lions player got pushed into Miller, which caused his right leg to bend awkwardly. Doctors who reviewed the video immediately speculated that Miller tore his ACL, but fortunately that was not the case.

Tests revealed that Miller did not suffer a torn ACL, according to multiple reports. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media says there is concern about the linebacker’s meniscus and the belief is Miller will need surgery. The question is whether he will have surgery now or wait until after the season, which is why it is unclear how long he will be out. For now, Miller is expected to miss a week or two.

Sources: #Bills star pass-rusher Von Miller did not tear his ACL. There is concern about his lateral meniscus, tho. He’s out at least a week or 10 days while he figures it out. He’ll have surgery — the question is now or after the season. This is all following the MRI today. pic.twitter.com/rXIUIE11lw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 25, 2022

Miller will likely gather more opinions before making a decision. If he is unable to play again this season, his absence could have a huge impact on the Bills.

Miller has eight sacks in his first season with Buffalo. The Bills improved to 8-3 with their win over the Lions on Thanksgiving and remain a top Super Bowl contender.