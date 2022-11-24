 Skip to main content
Von Miller carted off after suffering potential ACL injury in right knee

November 24, 2022
by Larry Brown
Von Miller was carted off the field late in the second quarter of Thursday’s game between his Buffalo Bills and the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.

Miller was rushing quarterback Jared Goff and got pushed into a pileup of three other players. Lions center Frank Ragnow got pushed into Miller, causing the Bills pass-rusher’s right leg to bend awkwardly.

Doctors who reviewed the video immediately suspected that Miller had suffered a right knee injury, potentially to his ACL.

Miller was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game, which typically is not a good sign.

Miller had one tackle in the game. He has eight sacks this season, which is his first year with Buffalo. The team entered Thursday’s Week 12 game with a 7-3 record. The Bills are widely viewed as a top Super Bowl contender.

Von Miller
