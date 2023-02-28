Report: Buccaneers plan to release star player

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have entered a rebuilding phase after Tom Brady retired, and they are planning to part ways with another key member of their offense.

The Bucs will release running back Leonard Fournette when the new league year begins on March 15, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Fournette signed a three-year, $21 million contract to remain with the Bucs prior to last season. General manager Jason Licht told reporters on Tuesday that he believes Fournette has “several years left in him as a three-down back.”

Though he faced numerous questions about his conditioning during his three seasons in Tampa, Fournette was a productive player for the Bucs. He fell off a bit last season and averaged just 3.5 yards per carry, but he played his best football during the 2020 playoffs en route to a Super Bowl title.

Fournette has not backed down from critics of his weight and conditioning, but he will have to prove he can stay in shape this offseason if he wants to land a lucrative new deal.