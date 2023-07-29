Ezekiel Elliott lands free agent visit with AFC team

Ezekiel Elliott remains a free agent with training camp underway across the NFL, but that may not be the case for much longer.

Elliott is visiting the New England Patriots on Saturday, according to multiple reports. NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reported that Elliott arrived at the team’s facility on Saturday morning.

I’m told Ezekiel Elliott arrived at the #Patriots’ facility earlier this morning. https://t.co/kOmmvtiJm0 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 29, 2023

The Patriots are clearly in the market for a running back to complement Rhamondre Stevenson. They had been heavily linked to Dalvin Cook as well, but Cook may be moving toward signing with another team.

Elliott’s production has slowed down in recent years from his peak with the Dallas Cowboys. The 28-year-old tallied 876 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns in 15 games for Dallas last season, so he can certainly still be productive. If he were to land with the Patriots, he would be splitting time with Stevenson at best.