Ezekiel Elliott working out with Bengals star?

Ezekiel Elliott remains a free agent following his release from the Dallas Cowboys on March 15, but that is not expected to last much longer.

Elliott has reportedly narrowed his list of potential destinations down to three and the Cincinnati Bengals are among the finalists. Some even believe the Bengals are the odds-on favorites to land the two-time rushing leader.

“There’s a lot of great players that are available right now,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said of the Elliott speculation. “We like our team where it’s at right now, but it’s always fun to hear things get thrown around. Sometimes it’s the first you hear of it, but that’s just the way life works.”

Despite Taylor’s lukewarm response to the rumors, there continues to be smoke surrounding the Bengals and Elliott.

On Friday, a video surfaced of Elliott hanging out with Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase at an EXOS training facility.

Elliott and Chase are close friends and share the same agent — Rocky Arceneaux — but it’s hard to ignore the evidence that is piling up. Combined with the Bengals losing Samaje Perine in free agency and Joe Mixon recently being re-charged over an alleged gun-related incident, Elliott to Cincinnati continues to make sense.