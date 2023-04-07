Police refile charge against Joe Mixon over alleged gun incident

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is once again facing a charge over an alleged incident that took place back in January.

On Feb, 2, Mixon had a warrant issued for his arrest on a charge of aggravated menacing. The charged stemmed from an allegation that he pointed a firearm at a woman and told her she “should be popped in the face.” A judge dismissed the case at the request of prosecutors the following day, but authorities noted that they asked for the charge to be withdrawn so they could further investigate.

Cincinnati police announced on Friday that the charge of aggravated menacing has been refiled following the discovery of new evidence. No other details were provided. Mixon is due to appear in court on April 19.

The alleged victim told police she was involved in a “road rage” incident with Mixon. Court documents state that Mixon threatened the women by pointing a gun at her and telling her, “You should be popped in the face, I should shoot you, the police can’t get me.”

The alleged incident took place one day before the Bengals faced the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round.

Mixon has had a drama-filled offseason. In addition to the misdemeanor charge, there was also an incident outside his house last month in which a teenager was shot.

The 26-year-old Mixon just finished his sixth season with the Bengals. He rushed for 814 yards and seven touchdowns while playing 14 games.