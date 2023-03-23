Report: Ezekiel Elliott has narrowed his decision to 3 teams

Ezekiel Elliott has been weighing his options as a free agent after he was released by the Dallas Cowboys, and the star running back has reportedly narrowed his decision down to three teams.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Elliott is expected to sign with either the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets or Cincinnati Bengals. The veteran would like to choose a new team by the end of the week.

Elliott was cut by the Cowboys after they placed the franchise tag on Tony Pollard, who overtook Elliott as the starting running back last season. There were some rumblings that Zeke’s only option for 2023 would be to play under a veteran minimum deal, but he will likely get more than that if several teams are trying to sign him.

The Eagles, Bengals and Jets are all expected to be playoff contenders next season, which is probably a big factor in Elliott’s decision. A report last week claimed another top AFC team was the favorite to sign him.

Elliott rushed for 876 yards and averaged 3.8 yards per carry this season, which were both career-worsts. He probably is not going to step into an every-down role regardless of where he signs.