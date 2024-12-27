Falcons, Commanders set to make NFL history on ‘Sunday Night Football’

The Atlanta Falcons and Washington Commanders are set to make history when the two teams square off on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 17.

Barring an injury or unexpected change, rookie quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr. and Jayden Daniels will be under center for their respective teams on Sunday night at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md. According to NBC, that would mark the first time in NFL history that two rookie quarterbacks who were drafted in the first round face one another in a primetime game.

It'll be an NFL first on Sunday Night Football when Michael Penix Jr. and Jayden Daniels take the field. pic.twitter.com/BUJV9wg1tq — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 26, 2024

Penix made the first start of his NFL career in Week 16. He went 18/27 for 202 yards, no touchdowns and an interception. The former Washington Huskies star was barely needed, however, as the Falcons cruised to a 34-7 victory over the New York Giants.

Daniels is a virtual lock to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. He has been outstanding in his first season with the Commanders. The former LSU star has 3,303 passing yards, 22 touchdown passes and 8 interceptions in 15 games. Daniels has rushed for 737 yards and an additional 6 scores.

The NFL chose to flex the Falcons-Commanders game to “Sunday Night Football” in place of another game. Both teams are vying for playoff spots, and the unprecedented primetime showdown of rookie quarterbacks adds even more intrigue to the matchup.