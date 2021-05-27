Falcons getting closer to Julio Jones trade?

There is a growing belief that it is only a matter of time before the Atlanta Falcons trade Julio Jones, and it is starting to sound like the All-Pro wide receiver may find a new home sooner rather than later.

The Falcons have been mulling over several trade offers for Jones, ESPN’s Dianna Russini reports. One of those offers includes a future first-round pick.

Atlanta can save more than $15 million in salary cap space if Jones is traded after June 1. According to Russini, the sense from NFL teams is that Jones could be moved as soon as next week.

It initially seemed like the Falcons wanted to trade Jones because they are in desperate need of salary cap space. However, we learned this week that Jones requested a trade earlier in the offseason. The 32-year-old admitted that on live TV (video here), though it is still unclear if he knew he was on the air.

Several teams reportedly have interest in Jones, so the Falcons obviously want to create a bidding war. Jones is said to have two teams at the top of his wish list, though he does not have a no-trade clause.

Jones had 51 catches for 771 yards and three touchdowns in nine games last season. It was the first time he did not surpass the 1,000-yard receiving mark since 2013, when he appeared in just five games.

