Julio Jones confirms he wants trade on live TV

May 24, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Julio Jones

The Atlanta Falcons have been entertaining the idea of trading Julio Jones this offseason, and we now have confirmation that the star wide receiver is hoping that happens.

Shannon Sharpe called Jones during Monday morning’s edition of “UNDISPUTED” on FS1 and asked him if he wants to stay in Atlanta. Jones, who was on speakerphone, emphatically said, “I’m outta there man.” He was then asked if he has a preferred destination and said he just wants to win.

Jones was spotted over the weekend wearing a Cowboys hoodie, which is why Sharpe asked him if he was going to Dallas. Jones seemed to try to downplay the rumors later in the conversation when he said, “I ain’t going to Dallas.” You can see the video below:

It was fair to wonder if Jones knew he was on the air or not. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media says it would not have mattered, as Jones requested a trade months ago. That, apparently, is why the Falcons are listening to offers, though they are also in desperate need of salary cap relief.

There have been several teams linked to Jones. He reportedly has interest in playing with a specific quarterback.

