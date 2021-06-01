Falcons holding firm on Julio Jones asking price?

The Atlanta Falcons have discussed a potential Julio Jones trade with multiple teams, but there have been reports that their asking price has been viewed as unrealistic. That doesn’t necessarily mean they are going to lower it.

The Falcons told at least one team that they want a first-round pick plus players for Jones, according to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports. That report is consistent with what an NFL source told ESPN’s Josina Anderson on Tuesday.

One league source this am regarding Atlanta and Julio Jones: "He's legit still (superb), but older player. Falcons are asking a lot. They may get it. I don't know. So whether those teams have a 1st or not, is it good business to give it away?" 2nd team w/i 24hrs lamenting price. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) June 1, 2021

In addition to the compensation issues, teams may also be struggling with the reality that Jones could soon want a new contract. While he’s an All-Pro receiver, it’s hard to justify giving up a first-round pick and then giving a player a raise, especially one who is 32.

Trade talks involving Jones should heat up this week, as the Falcons can save more than $15 million against the salary cap if they trade him on Wednesday or beyond. There seems to be some consensus that one team is the favorite, though there are several still involved.

Photo: Lisa Ferdinando/U.S. Secretary of Defense via CC-BY 2.0