Falcons to interview Robert Saleh, Eric Bieniemy for head coach job

January 3, 2021
by Larry Brown

Eric Bieniemy

The Atlanta Falcons already have a few interviews lined up for their head coach job.

The Falcons are set to interview Robert Saleh and Eric Bieniemy on Monday.

The Falcons finished 4-12 this season for their third straight losing season. They fired Dan Quinn midway through the year and replaced him with interim head coach Raheem Morris.

Morris is also a candidate to keep the job, but it’s possible Atlanta will want to look outside the franchise to fill the job.

Saleh, 41, has been the 49ers’ defensive coordinator since 2017. Bieniemy, 51, has been the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator since 2018.

