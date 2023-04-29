Falcons legend made embarrassing blunder while announcing draft pick

Atlanta Falcons legend John Abraham made an embarrassing blunder while announcing a draft pick on Friday.

Abraham, who played seven of his 15 seasons in the NFL with Atlanta, got the honor of announcing the Falcons’ second-round pick during the 2023 draft.

The Falcons traded their No. 44 pick plus a fourth-round pick to the Indianapolis Colts to move up to the No. 38 slot. They used the pick on Matthew Bergeron.

While announcing the pick, Abraham said the Falcons had moved up via a trade with the Colts. Only he called them the “Indiana Colts” rather than the Indianapolis Colts.

Matthew Bergeron gets drafted by the Falcons at 38th overall! pic.twitter.com/4fanIQcsYa — TSN (@TSN_Sports) April 28, 2023

Yikes. That was embarrassing.

They paid Abraham to sack opponents, not to know the team names.

Of course he knows what they should be called but he just seemingly mispronounced it in the moment. It’s not like we haven’t heard professional broadcasters make similar mistakes.