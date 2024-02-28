NFC team viewed as ‘leader’ in Justin Fields sweepstakes

Justin Fields could be headed for a homecoming.

The Atlanta Falcons recently emerged as the favorite to land Justin Fields this offseason. According to Josh Schrock of NBC Sports Chicago, the Falcons have felt like “the leader of a small pack” of teams that have interest in acquiring Fields from the Bears.

Fields grew up in Kennesaw, Ga., which is located just outside of Atlanta. Falcons head coach Raheem Morris fueled the Fields trade speculation when he spoke to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports on Tuesday about the importance of having a quarterback who is not only the best fit for the team but also “the best fit for our city.”

Jones perked up when Morris mentioned the city aspect, but Morris doubled down.

“People are going to read into those words or whatever, however they do those things and you can’t stop that,” Morris said. “Obviously, there’s people that are from Atlanta. There’s people from around Atlanta. You could name the mileage of how close some of the people are, but you’ve got to do what’s best and what’s right for your team at the right time.”

Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris says they want a QB who is "the best fit for our city." "People are gonna read into those words — whatever." 🎤 @jjones9 pic.twitter.com/JbcYB1ORUF — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 27, 2024

The mileage in Fields’ case is about 25, so you can understand why many felt Morris was talking about the former Ohio State star. Schrock also reported that the Falcons have checked in with the Bears about Fields.

The Falcons became a heavy favorite to land Fields last week in part because of the quarterback’s social media activity. Then on Tuesday, a video emerged of Fields jumping up and down with excitement. Some speculated that he may have been celebrating that he was traded to his hometown team.

All signs seem to point toward Fields winding up in Atlanta, but there is always a chance another team could complicate things by making a push to acquire him.