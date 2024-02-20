Justin Fields causes major gambling odds shift with social media activity

The Justin Fields trade rumors have been heating up in recent weeks, and the Chicago Bears quarterback is now helping them along.

Fields had some recent Instagram activity that sparked not only a frenzy among fans but also a significant change in gambling odds. On Monday, fans noticed that Fields no longer follows the Bears’ official account on Instagram. Not only that, but the former Ohio State star recently began following Atlanta Falcons players Kyle Pitts, Drake London and Bijan Robinson.

All of that could be a coincidence, but oddsmakers seem to think there is something to it. After Fields’ social media activity went viral, the odds of the quarterback winding up with the Falcons this offseason shifted from +275 to +150 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Justin Fields has unfollowed the Bears on Instagram and followed Kyle Pitts, Drake London and Bijan Robinson… Atlanta’s odds have now surged from +275 ➡️ +150 Let the offseason drama begin 🍿 pic.twitter.com/PglvpiLik5 — Belly Up Fantasy 🏆 (@BellyUpFantasy) February 20, 2024

The Pittsburgh Steelers are still the gambling favorite to acquire Fields after a prominent NFL insider said last week that Mike Tomlin is a big fan of Fields.

While it is not a given that the Bears will trade Fields, there is a growing sense that they want to draft Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick. They could also get a massive haul if they choose to trade back, in which case they would be more likely to keep Fields.

The Falcons have a new head coach in Raheem Morris, and they may want to start fresh at the quarterback position as well. Neither Desmond Ridder nor Taylor Heinicke looked like the answer for Atlanta last season. Fields would represent an upgrade, so the Falcons are among the teams that could pursue him.