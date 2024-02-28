Cryptic video of Justin Fields leads to questions

A video of Justin Fields was posted to Instagram on Tuesday night and led to plenty of questions.

The video was posted to the Instagram story of Mario Nunez, who bills himself as Fields’ manager. The video shows Fields pacing across a kitchen, screaming, clapping, jumping and generally seeming pumped up.

Why is #Bears Fields so happy here lol?! The movements replicate getting ready for kickoff But the excitement lol. pic.twitter.com/xRXE4a5sBL — In the Bearzone (@bears_lets) February 28, 2024

Fields seemed to be mimicking the coverage for a kickoff. But some read into the video much more than that.

The way Fields was pumped up and jumping around made some wonder whether he had just received some good news — potentially about a trade. Recall, earlier in the day, Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles had said that the team would want to do right by Fields if they were to trade him.

Though Fields was selected No. 11 overall by the Bears in the 2021 draft, the team was able to finagle the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft thanks to a shrewd trade with the Carolina Panthers. There is a strong belief that the team will use the pick on quarterback Caleb Williams, which would make Fields expendable.

The uncertainty over his future has resulted in an uncomfortable offseason for Fields.