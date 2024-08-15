Falcons took risk by trading for Matthew Judon?

The Atlanta Falcons officially announced on Thursday that they have acquired star pass-rusher Matthew Judon in a trade with the New England Patriots, but they may have taken one risk when they completed the deal.

The Falcons traded a 2025 third-round draft pick to New England for Judon, who is set to make $6.5 million in the final year of his contract this season. According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Atlanta pulled the trigger on the deal even though they have not agreed to the framework of an extension with Judon.

New Falcons pass rusher Matt Judon will come to Atlanta without a new contract in hand, sources say, and there's not an expectation one is imminent. He's set to play for the Falcons on his current deal that's paying $6.5 million. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) August 15, 2024

Jones followed up by saying there was “heavy and clear communication” between the Falcons and Judon about a new contract, so it is possible the two sides were confident enough they will come to a deal.

Either way, the Falcons took a risk. There is always a chance negotiations can sour before the actual contract is signed. A third-round draft pick is a fairly high price to pay for a one-year rental.

Judon was limited to four games last season after he suffered a torn biceps muscle early in the year. He still managed to accumulate four sacks despite his limited playing time. He was arguably New England’s best defensive player in 2021 and 2022, totaling 28 sacks across the two seasons while appearing in all 17 games each year.

The Falcons obviously want to get more than one year of solid production out of Judon, but they will have to sign him to a new deal in order to make that possible.