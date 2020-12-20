 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, December 20, 2020

Falcons get meme treatment after blowing another massive lead to Tom Brady

December 20, 2020
by Grey Papke

Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons simply cannot stop blowing big leads, and the internet is more than happy to trash them for it.

The Falcons led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17-0 at halftime and 24-7 in the third quarter of Sunday’s game. However, Tom Brady rallied the Buccaneers, and they stormed back to win 31-27.

Naturally, the Falcons blowing a big lead is fodder for memes. Doing it against Brady is even better.

The Falcons’ official Twitter account has essentially embraced it at this point, and made light of what was happening as the team was blowing the lead.

The Falcons’ futility with big leads is inexplicable at this point. Not only that, but it’s record-setting, and not in a good way.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus