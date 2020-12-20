Falcons get meme treatment after blowing another massive lead to Tom Brady

The Atlanta Falcons simply cannot stop blowing big leads, and the internet is more than happy to trash them for it.

The Falcons led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17-0 at halftime and 24-7 in the third quarter of Sunday’s game. However, Tom Brady rallied the Buccaneers, and they stormed back to win 31-27.

Naturally, the Falcons blowing a big lead is fodder for memes. Doing it against Brady is even better.

The Falcons blew a lead to Tom Brady. 2020 is almost over. Nature is healing pic.twitter.com/Vzf7PCDduW — NotJoeFlacco: The Podcast (@nachoflacco) December 20, 2020

Tom Brady when the Falcons have a lead on him pic.twitter.com/Egyr29LxW1 — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) December 20, 2020

The Falcons choked to Tom Brady in the 2nd half…… AGAIN!!!! pic.twitter.com/5e2Nykg1zb — unknown name (@TwittahGod) December 20, 2020

The Falcons’ official Twitter account has essentially embraced it at this point, and made light of what was happening as the team was blowing the lead.

The Falcons’ futility with big leads is inexplicable at this point. Not only that, but it’s record-setting, and not in a good way.